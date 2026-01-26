‘Bollywood is Back’: Karan Johar lauds box office success of ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Border 2’

The box office success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has revived Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar said on Sunday.

“The two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove one (yes thing....BOLLYWOOD incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience,” wrote Johar on his Instagram Story.

Instagram

While Dhurandhar has raked in over Rs 830 crore nett in India since its December 5 release, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark domestically at the end of three days of theatrical run.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar smashed many box office records after its release. The spy thriller emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

The sequel to Dhurandhar will release in theatres on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.

On the other hand, Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, hit theatres on January 23. The film is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The upcoming film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.