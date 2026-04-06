Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' to release in May

"Aakhri Sawal", featuring Sanjay Dutt, has got a new release date and will now hit the big screen on May 8.

The film, which was previously set to release on May 15, is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment.

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It is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and also features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra, according to a press release.

"Aakhri Sawal" is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and promises to explore aspects of the organisation's history and philosophy that have largely remained unknown to wider audiences.

Warang is known for projects such as "Deja Vu", "Prem Pratha Dhumshan" and "Piccolo".

The story, screenplay and dialogues of "Aakhri Sawal" are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand.

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