Bobby Deol on his role in ‘Bandar’: Lucky I got this opportunity

Every actor aspires to play roles that push them to give their best performance and Bobby Deol says he was lucky enough to find one with "Bandar", his upcoming film with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap.

"Bandar", which marks the maiden collaboration between the actor and the director, recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival under the segment of Special Presentations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, said inspired by real-life events, follows the story of a fading star who is accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. The movie aims to shine a light on systemic injustices, silenced voices in courtrooms, and the harsh realities of a deeply flawed legal framework.

“We all dream of playing characters that bring out the best in us, but such opportunities are not easy to come by. The biggest struggle in this industry is to be recognised for one’s true capabilities. I feel really lucky to have got this opportunity,” Deol told PTI.

Deol, who has been praised for his performances in films and shows such as “Animal”, "Ashram" and most recently "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", said he never imagined his films would be screened at a prestigious film festival like TIFF.

"I just wanted to do a good character, which challenged me and was out of my comfort zone. And God has been kind. Love of people has given me that energy to work harder, for my fans. So, I'm excited for that film,” said the actor, who went to the TIFF to attend the film's world premiere.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, “Bandar” also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.