Watch: Blackpink singer Jennie celebrates 30th birthday with a bang

Blackpink member Jennie celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday with a cake-cutting ceremony in what appears to be a snooker room of a posh property.

The K-Pop singer shared a video capturing a moment from her birthday party with the caption, “thirtyyyyyy.”

The video shows Jennie lighting candles on a Cinnamoroll-themed cake with a candle shaped in the form of the numbers ‘30’. She makes a wish and is all smiles.

The short video came as a delight to fans. “30, not married and successful.. such a dream,” one of them wrote. “The ‘thirtyyyyyy’ explains it all… so Jennie,” another commented.

Jennie recently performed as a solo artist for the first time at the prestigious 2026 Golden Disc Awards ceremony held at Taipei Dome, Taiwan. She also won an award for her song Like Jennie.

Jennie dropped her first solo album Ruby in March last year. The album consists of 14 tracks and includes collaborations with American rapper-songwriters Doechii and Dominic Fike. Other featured artists on the tracklist include Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis and FKJ.

The Blackpink singer’s single Mantra, dropped in October 2024, was her first solo to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 98 and peaking at number 3 on the Billboard Global 200.

After exiting YG Entertainment last year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures while remaining involved in band activities as a member of Blackpink.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.