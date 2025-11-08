Blackpink member Rose becomes first solo K-pop artist to bag Grammy nod

K-pop girl band Blackpink member Rose has become the first solo K-pop artist to bag nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Rose and American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned nominations in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories for their chartbuster solo APT. The Grammy nominations were announced on Friday.

“Thank you @recordingacademy for nominating 'APT.' for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Honoured and humbled to be nominated,” the 28-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

Bruno Mars also thanked the Recording Academy, sharing a picture of himself and the Blackpink star. “Ayyye, Thank You @recordingacademy @roses_are_rosie Look at that,” Bruno wrote.

Other nominees in the Song of the Year category include Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Doechii’s Anxiety, Bad Bunny’s DtMF, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Luther, Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild, and Billie Eilish’s Wildflower.

Earlier, Rose became the first Korean artist to win Song of the Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2025.

Released in October 2024, Rose’s APT. achieved the rare feat of staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 for multiple weeks. It also emerged as the fastest Asian Act music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, and the fastest K-pop artist song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Until this year, BTS was the first K-pop group to earn a Grammy nomination in 2021 for their song Dynamite for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Later, they bagged nominations for Butter in 2022 and Yet to Come and My Universe with Coldplay in 2023.

A girl band, Katseye, has also earned a nomination in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys this year. Though the band is a global pop group, it was formed through a joint venture between the Korean entertainment company HYBE and the American label Geffen Records.