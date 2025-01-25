Grammys 2025: Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and other artists performing this year

Musicians Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Charli XCX will be performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, the Recording Academy announced on Friday. This year’s event will also feature performances by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the Grammys will take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyond honouring musical excellence, the event will also support relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires and provide aid to music professionals impacted by the disaster.

Among the performers, rising star Benson Boone, 22, is nominated for best new artist. His viral hit Beautiful Things was one of Spotify’s most-streamed tracks last year.

Billie Eilish, 23, already a nine-time Grammy winner, continues her reign with seven nominations this year, including the prestigious record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year categories.

First-time nominee Chappell Roan, 26, is a standout with six nominations, including album of the year and best new artist.

Charli XCX, 32, a powerhouse in the pop and electronic music scenes, boasts eight nominations, including best dance/electronic album and best music video.

Doechii, 26, celebrates her first Grammy recognition with three nominations, including best new artist and best rap performance for her hit NISSAN ALTIMA.

RAYE, 27, also makes her Grammy debut with nominations for best new artist and songwriter of the year (non-classical).

Sabrina Carpenter has earned six nominations, including record of the year and best new artist.

Shakira, a music icon and three-time Grammy winner, is nominated for best Latin pop album.

Teddy Swims, 32, rounds out the lineup of best new artist nominees, earning his first Grammy nod.