Bhumi Pednekar will not return for the second season of Netflix series ‘The Royals’: Report

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will not return for the second season of the Netflix series The Royals as the makers shift the show’s focus from romance to family drama, according to a report.

Bhumi, who played one of the two leads in the first season, has exited the Netflix series as the makers no longer want to continue the romantic subplot, as per Mid-Day.

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The report said the upcoming season will instead centre on the dynamics within the royal family, including characters played by Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar.

The report added that Pednekar is now pursuing more layered and intense roles across genres. She is expected to reprise her role as a troubled cop in season two of Daldal and will also reportedly star opposite Imran Khan in his Netflix comeback film.

A romantic drama centred on a former royal family, The Royals emerged as one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of 2025 despite mixed reviews and criticism directed at some performances. The series featured Pednekar as a startup founder who partners with a prince, played by Khatter, to turn his palace into a hospitality venture.

Pednekar had earlier said in interviews that criticism surrounding the show affected her confidence and prompted her to take a break. Netflix greenlit a second season within days of the release of season one.