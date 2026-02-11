Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ to hit theatres in India this month

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, a documentary film by Baz Luhrmann about the legendary singer, is set to hit theatres on February 27, Universal Pictures India announced on Wednesday.

Prior to its theatrical release across all cinema chains, the film will be screened at IMAX for a special one-week engagement from February 20 onwards.

Luhrmann had previously directed a biopic on the legendary singer in 2022. Titled Elvis, the film starred Austin Butler in the titular role. It earned eight Academy Award nominations, multiple BAFTA and Golden Globe wins, and nearly USD 300 million at the worldwide box office.

While making Elvis, the makers began searching for rumoured lost footage from the iconic 1970s concert films Elvis: That’s the Way It Is and Elvis on Tour, hoping it could be restored for the narrative feature.

What they discovered changed everything. Sixty-nine boxes and 59 hours of unseen film negatives were uncovered. On the other hand, never-before-seen Super 8 footage from the Graceland Archives were unearthed by Angie Marchese, VP of Archives and Exhibits and Curator at Graceland.

Restored over more than two years, the material now exists in a visual and sonic quality never experienced before. While fragments of this footage had surfaced in poor-quality bootlegs, much of it had never been seen at all.

Sound restored from rare sources brought these performances back to life, letting Elvis be seen and heard anew.

“What if Elvis came to you in a dreamscape, almost like a cinematic poem, and sang to you and told you his story in a way in which you haven’t experienced before?” Luhrmann said in a statement.

“Throughout this incredibly detailed process, one of the great finds has been unheard recordings of Elvis talking about his life and his music: from the 1970 Vegas show, on tour in 1972 and even precious moments of the

1957 ‘gold jacket’ performance in Hawaii. I knew that we could not pass up this opportunity. It was these discoveries that gave the inspiration for the new film,” the 63-year-old Australian filmmaker added.

Produced by Sony Music Vision, Bazmark and Authentic Studios, the film premiered in official selection at the Toronto Film Festival in 2025, drawing strong critical response.