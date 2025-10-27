Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 19’ in double elimination

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The double elimination came as a shock to both housemates and viewers, especially since Baseer had been considered one of the strongest contenders this season.

This week, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone. While Gaurav and Pranit survived, Nehal and Baseer were voted out. This was the second double elimination of the season.

"I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house," Salman said during the episode.

Before exiting, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik shared a warm hug.

“Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! @nehalchudasama9 ke saath, @Baseer_Bob bhi huye ghar se beghar,” official X handle of Bigg Boss posted.

The eliminations left a section of fans disappointed, with several taking to social media to express their discontent. “Baseer Ali didn't deserve to get evicted so early. Makers did injustice. He has given a lot to the show and it really meant for him,” one X user wrote.

“And this shocking and unfair eviction, he didn't deserve this, he deserves much much better than this bring him back in the show,” wrote another user on X.

The ten contestants remaining in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The reality show streams on JioHotstar at 9pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30pm.