Balaji Telefilms, Ellipsis Entertainment, Sudhir Chaudhary to collaborate on ‘The Terror Report’

Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's Essprit Productions has joined hands with Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment for "The Terror Report", a high-octane political thriller that will delve into terror attacks on Indian soil and the country's response to them.

The film will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan, known for his 2021 patriotic war drama "Shershaah", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

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Described as a fact-based thriller, the movie will draw from the devastating terror attacks against India and the nation's hard and crushing response, the makers said in a statement.

The film will serve as a sequel to "The Sabarmati Report" and expand the canvas to bare the continuing, unfinished story of India's war against cross-border terror. Blending investigative intrigue, intelligence operations, and deep human stories, "The Terror Report" delves into the most recent, tragic and defining moments shaping the country's modern security landscape, the statement said.

The collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment brings together two creative powerhouses, along with Chaudhary's deep insight into national news and Vishnu Vardhan's proven ability to translate real events into powerful, compelling cinema, it added.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Chaudhary.

"The Sabarmati Report", starring Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, was released in 2024. It revolved around the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in 2002.





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