‘Past few weeks tested me’: Badshah pens note amid ‘Tateeree’ controversy, wedding rumours

Amid controversy surrounding his single Tateeree and rumours of his wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, rapper-singer Badshah posted an emotional message following his recent concert in London.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Badshah wrote, “I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot”.

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“But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for. I think I’m ready for the next phase,” the singer added.

“New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it,” he further said.

Earlier this month, Haryana Police had registered an FIR against Badshah based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video Tateeree.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the popular rapper.

Following the backlash, the track was taken down from YouTube and other streaming platforms. Badshah later issued a public apology, stating that the lyrics were not intended to target women or children but were directed at “rival rappers”.

Meanwhile, photographs of Badshah’s alleged wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi surfaced online. Neither Badshah nor Rikhi has confirmed the authenticity of the images.

On the work front, Badshah recently headlined a concert at The O2 Arena in London, becoming one of the first Indian rappers to perform at the venue. He is currently appearing as a judge on the latest season of Indian Idol, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.