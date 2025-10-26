Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ crosses Rs 75-crore mark in India on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 75-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of Day 5 in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

The fifth instalment of the Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings marginally dropped to Rs 18.6 crore nett on Day 2, and further declined to Rs 13 crore nett on the fourth day, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On Friday, the horror comedy film earned Rs 10 crore nett, followed by Rs 13 crore nett on Saturday, taking the domestic to Rs 78.60 crore nett.

Thamma had an overall occupancy of 22.96 per cent for the Hindi version on Friday. The morning shows clocked in 9.92 per cent while the afternoon shows registered 21.81 per cent occupancy. The night shows peaked at 32.63 per cent occupancy.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released alongside Thamma, has earned Rs 34 crore nett in India at the end of Day 5 in theatres. The romance drama, directed by Milaap Zaveri, earned Rs 9 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.75 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 6 crore nett on Day 3.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa as lovers-turned-enemies, the film added Rs 11.25 crore nett to its collection on Friday and Saturday cumulatively.