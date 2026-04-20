‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Prajapati Pandey romances three women

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Prajapati Pandey is entangled in extra-marital affairs in the first-look teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The one-minute-23-second-long video opens with a clip from Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha’s 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which inspired the 2019 remake, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

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The video then gives a glimpse of the 2026 sequel. Ayushmann’s Prajapati is shown romancing Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet while being married to Wamiqa Gabbi.

The teaser encapsulates the chaos Prajapati is caught in, as he tries to manage the three women.

“Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi. Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! Teaser Out Now - Link in bio. In cinemas on 15th May 2026,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy marks the first collaboration between Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan and introduces a three-heroine dynamic opposite the male lead.

Production banners T-Series and B R Studios are backing the project, with Zee Studios handling distribution. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

Aziz returns to the franchise after directing the first instalment, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15.