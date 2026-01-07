Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about losing a movie role following her divorce from Chris Martin

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she was once dropped from a film following her divorce from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow and Martin married in 2003 and separated in 2016.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Paltrow said that the studio considered her ‘too controversial’ due to the media attention surrounding her split.

“I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was like right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. I think the distributor was like, ‘This might be too hot to touch',” Paltrow said.

In 2014, Paltrow drew widespread backlash for a blog post about her divorce from Martin, where she described their split as ‘consciously uncouple.’

“Say you had had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had had a really nasty divorce. And then you hear this idea that like, it doesn’t have to be done this way. I think the implicit learning is like, ‘Oh, f***. Like, they’re saying I did something wrong,” Paltrow said.

“That makes sense to me, like, ‘Oh no, is the inference that I mess someone up.’ Like, that’s not a nice thing to contemplate. So I do understand why it was so personal for people,” the Hollywood actress added.

Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, share custody of their children Apple and Moses.

Paltrow is currently basking in the success for her role as a washed-up star in Timothee Chalamet-starrer Marty Supreme. The film marks Paltrow’s return to on-screen roles since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.