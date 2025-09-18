‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ OTT release: When and where to watch Ashwin Kumar-directed animated blockbuster

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha is set to drop on Netflix on September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Bhakti shakti ka roop legi. Aa raha hai Mahavatar Narsimha. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix,” the streamer captioned its post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the movie became the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide. According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 249.15 crore nett at the domestic box office. Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

The film was screened on November 25, 2024, at the International Film Festival of India and was released theatrically on July 25 this year in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first film in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up for the next 10 years. The film chronicles the divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu — Varaha and Narasimha.

The upcoming instalments include Mahavatar Parshuram, which is slated to release in 2027, Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, and Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 will come out in 2035, with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 releasing in 2037.