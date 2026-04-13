‘Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success’: Zeenat Aman pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, whose on-screen charisma was immortalised through iconic songs like Chura Liya, sung by the late Asha Bhosle, mourned the legendary singer’s death following her passing on April 12.

On Monday, the 74-year-old actress penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, grieving the loss of the ‘legendary talent’ and expressing her honour at getting the chance to lip-sync to the songs sung by the artist.

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“I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji’s was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. ‘Dum Maro Dum’, ‘Chura Liya’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki’, ‘Meri Soni Meri Tamanna’, ‘Khatouba’… the list goes on,” she wrote.

She added, “One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along.”

Aman shared an anecdote in her note, recalling a memorable time when she and Asha arrived in Kolkata together to attend an event a decade ago, an evening that helped the Qurbani actress to witness a ‘rare insight into her character’.

At the event, Asha Bhosle, who was then in her 80s, arrived with bruises and nicks, since she had met with an accident the day before. However, Asha ignored her injuries and delivered a perfect performance.

“She took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it’s safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade,” the actress wrote.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after being diagnosed with a chest infection and exhaustion on April 11.

"She passed way due to multi organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

The last rites of the veteran singer will be performed at Shivaji Park crematorium.