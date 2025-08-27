As Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce goes down on one knee, Swifties say yes to memes

Taylor Swift just got engaged and Swifties cannot keep calm.

As the American singer-songwriter steps into a new era with boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, her fans across the globe have sparked a memefest with lyric puns and hilarious crossovers taking the centrestage.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of Swift from the sets of the music video I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version), which shows the singer in a wedding dress holding a crew member’s hand, an X user wrote, “Visual representation of how I feel rn.”

Some fans had a Friends reference to convey their feelings. Sharing photos from a scene in the American sitcom where Monica, Rachel and Phoebe chug soda in a wedding dress, an X user wrote, “Every Swiftie in the World right now.”

Excited Swifties are even considering calling off work since they are ‘way too excited’ to concentrate. “You want me to work? Taylor Swift just told the world she is engaged to be married, and you want me to work,” a fan joked.

A viral post drew parallels between the emotions of Argentine football fans after the country’s World Cup win and Swifties after her engagement announcement.

A fan even joked about recreating American singer Katy Perry’s iconic chandelier outfit look from the 2019 Met Gala so that she can attend Swift’s wedding.

Netflix also joined the meme fest with a subtle reference to Heartstopper Season 2. The streamer posted a picture of Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) and Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani), two professors who were secretly dating.

Some fans took the opportunity to share remarks about the rumoured rift between Swift and actress Blake Lively. Sharing a scene of a flustered Masterchef Junior contestant cooking, an X user wrote, “Blake Lively preparing a care package to send to Taylor and Travis, hoping to still secure a spot in the wedding party.”

Rumours about Swift and Kelce dating each other started in 2023. The couple publicly showcased their affection for each other at Super Bowl 2024. They got engaged on Tuesday.

