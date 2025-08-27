‘Can’t stand her’ to ‘Terrific person’: Trump’s U-turn on Taylor Swift after pop icon’s engagement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce on their engagement, in a departure from his earlier criticism of the pop icon.

During a cabinet meeting, Trump was informed of the couple’s announcement and offered his best wishes. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the President said. “I think he's a great player, a great guy. I think she's a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift and Kelce confirmed their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday with a joint post that read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The pair have been in a relationship since 2023, with Swift frequently seen at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Trump’s remarks mark a shift in tone from recent weeks, when he disparaged the singer on his Truth Social platform. Referring to her political views, he had said: “Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

Earlier this year, Trump also criticised Swift in connection with the controversy around actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign. While praising Sweeney as a “registered Republican”, the President disparaged Swift, describing her as emblematic of “woke celebrity culture.”

The attacks came against the backdrop of Swift’s endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election — a move that reportedly angered Trump, who lashed out at the singer multiple times on social media, and even shared an AI-generated video of the pop icon.