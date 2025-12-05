From Raha’s birthday to pickleball and housewarming: Alia Bhatt’s best November moments

Actress Alia Bhatt, on Friday, shared glimpses from Raha’s birthday in her November photo dump, highlighting moments from her recent life. The photos, shared on Instagram, also offer a glimpse into what appears to be a housewarming celebration.
Raha, who celebrated her third birthday on November 6, looked adorable in a pink dress, twinning with mommy Alia.
“November 2025… you were a month & a half,” the Gangubai actress captioned her post on Instagram.
Alia and mom Soni Razdan struck a pose at Raha’s birthday, with Alia’s dad Mahesh Bhatt behind the camera.
A photo captures Alia and Ranbir Kapoor performing rituals at what appears to be their newly bought Pali Hill residence.
In another photo, Raha joins in, her hand on Ranbir’s, holding rice grains during the rituals.
The actress, last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, beamed with emotion as she embraced her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Singh.
Alia clicked a mirror selfie after her pickle ball session. She sported a chic crop top paired with a tennis skirt.
In one of the photos, the 32-year-old star gave a peek into her Christmas preparations.
A photo also captures Ranbir bowing before a picture of his father, Rishi Kapoor.
The actress is set to share screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The film is set to release in theatres on March 20, 2026.
Alia Bhatt is also set to star in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari.