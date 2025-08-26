Taylor Swift gets engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce; pictures inside

American pop icon Taylor Swift got engaged to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, on Tuesday.

Swift made the announcement on Instagram, dropping a set of pictures from the ceremony. Here’s a look.

In a lush green garden, the couple shared a dreamy moment as Kelce went down on one knee to propose.

Swift, who looked stunning in a white dress with black stripes on it, embraced Kelce after saying a ‘yes’. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Another picture offered fans a glimpse of Swift’s diamond ring, which quickly set social media abuzz.

Rumours about Swift and Kelce dating each other started in 2023. The couple publicly showcased their affection for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered for Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

Recently, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter announced her new album Life of a Showgirl on the podcast New Heights Show, presented by Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce.

Swift also dropped first-look posters of the album, which consists of 12 tracks, with songs including The Fate of Ophelin, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Ruin The Friendship and Wood.

Also, Swift is set to collaborate with singer Sabrina Carpenter for the title track of the album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.