‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ to ‘Dhurandhar’: Kolkata boy Sayantan Guha carves a niche in Hindi music

Kolkata boy Sayantan Guha is slowly carving out a space for himself in Bollywood's music scene.

After impressing composer Shashwat Sachdev with his work on The Ba***ds of Bollywood, this 27-year-old music producer and composer has collaborated with Sachdev on the soundtrack of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, set to hit theatres on 5 December.

Guha’s journey with music began years back, when he was still in school.

Born and raised in Behala, Guha started composing original songs for his school band as a teenager. The band won several inter-school competitions, including ones organised by The Telegraph in Schools (TTIS).

Guha was always supported by his parents, who introduced him to Indian classical music at a very young age. Yet, as he grew older, he found himself more drawn to the western rock and hip-hop culture. “As I grew older, I became fascinated with different styles and cultures of music worldwide,” Guha told My Kolkata.

Guha has released multiple singles over the years. His 2020 composition Kalkatta Ki Larki went viral with millions of views on YouTube during the pandemic.

He moved to Mumbai in 2024. Guha has composed branding music for several companies, including Zomato, Dabur and Swiss Beauty.

He also worked as a music producer on the international film Memori, which went on to win several prestigious awards including Best Film at New York Film Festival this year.

More recently, Guha collaborated with Shashwat Sachdev on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Guha worked closely with Sachdev, who composed nine songs for the hit Netflix show.

Impressed by Guha’s work, Sachdev brought him on board for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

“Drurandhar was a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work. After seeing my work on The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shashwat Sachdev gained confidence in me to go on with Dhurandhar. But, there was no time to chill. We had very little time to score the soundtrack. It was a race against time for me and the entire music team,” said Guha

Reflecting on his work in the film’s soundtrack, Guha added, “I have produced the song Gehra Hua, and a lot of other songs in the album. I have also done additional programming for the existing scores. It was a mad experience.”

Guha spoke about his bond with the cast and crew of the action thriller. “Aditya Sir is very close to me. He loves me a lot and was always very supportive of what we were doing. He is a man of vision and patience. The only reason why Dhurandhar landed is that guy. I consider myself lucky to work alongside him. Ranveer Singh is a person full of passion, enthusiasm and energy. He brings roaring energy to the room. A fun-loving person,” he shared.

The musician expressed gratitude for having collaborated with artistes like Usha Uthup, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Karan Aujla, and Diljit Dosanjh over the years.

Guha has also composed the soundtrack for the film Battle of Churiya, which is releasing in 2026. Additionally, he has scored the soundtrack for the upcoming Hindi TV series Tatkaal, backed by Jio Studios.

Dhurandhar is produced by Lokesh Dhar. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies. The actioner also stars Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.