Ahan Shetty wraps shooting for ‘Border 2’, shares photos with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan

Ahan Shetty has wrapped shooting for the war drama Border 2 on Thursday, he announced alongside behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets featuring his co-actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Here’s a look.

“This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists I’ve had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family,” Ahan wrote on Instagram.

Ahan posed for a photo with his co-stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh on the sets.

Ahan, 29, shared a selfie that also features Varun Dhawan, who will be playing Param Vir Chakra Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the film.

The actor also shared a short clip that shows him engrossed in a conversation with Varun and Diljit Dosanjh. Dosanjh is set to play NJS Sekhon, an Indian Air Force officer.

Ahan was seen posing for a photo with the film’s director, Anurag Singh.

The second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border, Border 2 is scheduled for release on 23 January, 2026.