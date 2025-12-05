Cyclone Ditwah’s devastation cripples Sri Lanka tourism; flooding cuts off major destinations

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector is facing severe disruption after Cyclone Ditwah tore through the island, unleashing floods, landslides and system-wide infrastructure failures that have cut off access to major destinations and stalled travel across the country.

The cyclone struck at the height of the country’s peak travel season, leaving the industry — a critical pillar of Sri Lanka’s economy — scrambling.

Colombo, Kandy, Galle and stretches of the Cultural Triangle were all affected, with some routes rendered temporarily inaccessible.

1 6 Houses damaged by the overflowing Mahaweli River following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka (Reuters)

2 6 A picture of Downtown Kandy before the aftermath: Kandy is both an administrative and religious city and the capital of the Central Province (Wikipedia?)

Hotels and small businesses that depend almost entirely on tourist arrivals reported cancellations and logistical breakdowns as roads washed out and power grids failed.

Officials acknowledged that the recovery would be uneven. With bridges collapsed, rail routes blocked and mobile connectivity patchy in several provinces, the movement of tourists and supplies has slowed sharply.

3 6 People affected by floods collect their belongings from the railway tracks after drying them-Kandy, Sri Lanka (Reuters)

The disaster has also raised concern among tour operators who were only beginning to see steady traffic after years of economic and political instability.

November to January are usually the busiest season for Herath Gedara Rohan Anil Kumara’s three-bedroom homestay in Sri Lanka’s hill country, famed for its tea plantations, historic sites and quaint villages.

But after Cyclone Ditwah tore through the island last week, killing nearly 500 people, Kumara now finds himself in a relief centre, uncertain when he can rebuild his business.

4 6 Major tourist attractions in Sri-Lanka (Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority: SLTDA)

His now-damaged house used to earn him more than $30 a night, enough to support his family, but the 37-year-old has been forced to cancel all bookings for December and January.

"I’m still getting inquiries, but we can’t accept them," Kumara said from the Kithulbedda relief centre, where he moved with his family of six last Friday. "I don’t know when we will be able to rebuild and return to normal."

His story underscores the vulnerability of small operators who form the backbone of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, the country’s third-largest foreign exchange earner after remittances and apparel, amounting to 4% of GDP.

5 6 A man moves past damaged household goods after floods following Cyclone Ditwah in Kandy, Sri Lanka (Reuters)

Widespread Damage

A revival in tourism has helped Sri Lanka recover from its debilitating economic crisis, which peaked in 2022, but the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah has been a setback.

It has affected nearly 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million population, damaged or destroyed thousands of houses and killed at least 486, with hundreds still missing.

The cyclone also hit roads, power lines, and telecom networks, alongside significant losses to agriculture.

The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, however, is hopeful of a fast recovery because cancellations have remained low at about 1%, said association president Asoka Hettigoda.

6 6 Damaged stuffed toys lie on shelves of a toy shop after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall following Cyclone Ditwah, in Gampola in Kandy district (Reuters)

"Hotels across the island are operational," he told Reuters. "Even in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya (among the worst-affected areas), tourists are safe and enjoying their stay, though access is still difficult due to blocked roads."

Tourist arrivals crossed two million by mid-November, and the government hopes to reach 2.6 million by the end of the year, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by visitors from India, Russia, Germany, France, and the UK.

Authorities have airlifted stranded tourists, waived fees for overstaying visas, and allowed free flight rescheduling. The industry is also pushing for an expanded visa-free programme and launching social media campaigns to reassure travellers. Tour guides have adjusted itineraries to avoid the worst-hit areas.