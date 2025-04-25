Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert in solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims

Singer Arijit Singh has called off his upcoming concert in Chennai in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The musician shared a statement on his Instagram page on Thursday, stating that his show, scheduled in Chennai on Sunday, will not be taking place.

"In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th.

"All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment," the statement read.

On Tuesday, 26 people were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Earlier, music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander had announced that the ticket sales for his upcoming Bengaluru concert on June 1 has been postponed.

"The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families....

"The new ticket sale date for the second show (June 1st) of Hukum World Tour, Bengaluru, will be announced soon," he had said.

