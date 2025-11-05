Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo cheer for Jonathan Bailey for being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and other members of the cast of fantasy musical drama Wicked gave a shoutout to their co-star Jonathan Bailey for being named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine for the year 2025.

On Tuesday, the official X handle of the film posted a video featuring short clips of the film’s cast cheering for Jonathan. The video also features Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum, who are seen wearing t-shirts and sweaters with Bailey’s face printed on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Showing love to People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Goldblum said, “He is the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, in the universe, in any multiverse.” Ariana said, ”You are also the kindest, and the most brilliant and beautiful inside as well!” Cynthia added that even though the world knows the fact now, she has known it for a long time.

The video ended with Ariana Grande saying that she will wear this t-shirt all the time. Jonathan Bailey has played Prince Fiyero in the Wicked films.

On the title’s 40th anniversary, People magazine has named Jonathan Bailey the Sexiest Man Alive 2025. The 37-year-old British actor succeeds The Office star John Krasinski as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

Two covers featuring Bailey were unveiled on Monday night during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which he attended as a guest. “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” the actor said.

Bailey last starred in the science-fiction action film Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. He will next appear in Wicked: For Good, fronted by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature has been an annual staple for the publication since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson. Other recipients of the honour include George Clooney, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan and John Legend.