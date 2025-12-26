AR Rahman to pay homage to music legend Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in January concert

Music composer AR Rahman will join singers Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan for a concert in January to pay tribute to late classical music legend Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Khan will be honoured at the fourth edition of Haazri, an annual tribute organised by his family and disciples on his death anniversary (17 January). The event commemorates the life and legacy of the renowned vocalist, who was a leading torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana.

Rahman said he is preparing a special musical set to pay homage to his guru.

“This will be my second consecutive homage to my guru and I’m so excited about it. This time around, I’ll curate a very special set in his honour and remembrance. I’m looking forward to taking the stage with Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan,” the musician said in a statement.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was a towering figure in Indian classical music and a mentor to several prominent singers across genres. Among those he guided were Rahman, Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Asha Bhosle and Shilpa Rao, among others.

For Hariharan, Haazri holds deep emotional significance, and he has made it a point to participate every year.

“We remember Khan sahab almost every day. The upcoming edition is so special as AR Rahman is curating a special set and I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be a great homage and performance,” he said.

Sonu Nigam described the concert as a deeply personal experience and a reunion shaped by shared memories of their guru.

“Our guru Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab lives inside us forever, I feel his presence around me always. He left a family for me in the form of his children and his students. Performing together for ‘Haazri’, is going to be a very emotional experience,” the singer said.

Shaan also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the tribute.

“It’s never enough when you celebrate your guru and pay respect. He means a lot to me. He’s more than a guru to me; he was a father figure. To share the stage with all the greats of music is a matter of great privilege. I cannot wait for that moment to unfold,” Shaan said.

Presented by NR Talent and Event Management, the concert is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.