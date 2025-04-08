Apoorva Mukhija says she received rape, acid attack threats after ‘India’s Got Latent’ appearance

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija on Tuesday alleged that she faced acid attack, rape and death threats on social media following her appearance on Samay Raina’s controversial India’s Got Latent episode that landed Ranveer Allahbadia in soup.

Makhija, 24, shared screenshots of messages from social media trolls on Instagram on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of the online hate she received following the controversy — one of the possible reasons behind her exit from social media earlier this month.

Makhija was one of the special guests on the India’s Got Latent episode featuring Allahbadia, standup-comedian Jaspreet Singh and content creator Ashish Chanchlani.

In another post, she wrote, “Don’t take away the story from the storyteller.”

The controversial India’s Got Latent episode, featuring Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija, Singh and Chanchlani, sparked social media outrage following Ranveer’s distasteful comments about parental sex. Multiple FIRs and complaints were lodged against all the judges.

Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Mukhija, who was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the show, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on February 12.

The National Commission for Women took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija, Raina, Singh and Chanchlani, summoning them along with the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra on March 6.

Allahbadia recently returned to social media, sharing a video message in which he announced the comeback of his podcast, The Ranveer Show.