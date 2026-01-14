AP Dhillon goes off-roading with Salman Khan and MS Dhoni on a muddy trail

Bollywood star Salman Khan, former Team India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Canadian-Indian singer-rapper AP Dhillon embarked on a muddy adventure recently, off-roading together on All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV).

On Wednesday, the rapper-singer dropped a set of pictures from their recent getaway, supposedly at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. The pictures feature the trio splattered with mud.

The 33-year-old artist also dropped a video of him cutting through the wet fields on an ATV.

Another picture shows Dhillon and Dhoni standing beside an ATV stuck in mud. “Who do you think crashed it,” Dhillon wrote alongside the pictures.

The post comes days after Dhillon’s concert clip with actress Tara Sutaria went viral.

While on stage during the concert, Dhillon was seen hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek as a flabbergasted Veer Pahariya stood amid the audience. Tara and Dhillon had earlier collaborated on the latter’s music video Thodi Si Daaru.

Veer’s reaction immediately went viral and memes flew.

Salman will be next seen in the war drama Battle of Galwan, a teaser for which was recently dropped by the makers. Also starring Chitrangada Singh, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer.

Battle of Galwan is slated to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.