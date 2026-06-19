'I'm still alive': Anurag Kashyap to chronicle his life and films in new book

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will open up about his life, career and creative journey in a new book slated for release next year, publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Friday.

Titled Conversations With Anurag Kashyap, the book is based on a series of candid conversations between the filmmaker and veteran film journalist Naman Ramachandran. It will be published under PRHI's Viking imprint, as per a PTI report.

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"I think people's biographies should be written after they are dead. I'm still alive. And as a filmmaker, I still have a lot of potential despite what everybody thinks. And I've been saying no to him (Naman). But this man has convinced me, and he has been troubling me for many days, questioning me on everything I've done in my life... his questions are painful. He is making me wake up early in the morning and dig into my head to recall things and we are coming out with a book." Kashyap said in a statement.

The book is divided into four sections — Anurag the Writer-Director, Anurag the Producer, Anurag the Actor and Anurag the Personality — offering an in-depth look at the many hats Kashyap has donned across a career defined by films such as Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0.

"It is a portrait of a filmmaker in his own words, built over a friendship long enough and deep enough that there was nothing left to hide," Naman Ramachandran told PTI.

"In this remarkable book, created with Naman Ramachandran, readers will gain an exclusive look into the journey, struggles, creative process, and cinematic vision of one of India's most influential filmmakers. We are delighted and proud to welcome Anurag Kashyap to PRHI," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher and group senior vice-president of PRHI's adult publishing division.