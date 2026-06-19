After ‘Obsession’s’ blockbuster run, Curry Barker lines up two more horror films

Obsession director Curry Barker has already lined up two more feature films following the success of his debut horror outing.

Barker's second feature film, Anything But Ghosts, is currently in post-production for Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Focus Features, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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His third film, also a horror project, will be distributed worldwide by Universal Film Group, Variety Australia reported.

Barker directs and stars in Anything But Ghosts, which he co-wrote with Cooper Tomlinson. The film also stars Aaron Paul and Bryce Dallas Howard, and follows two fraudulent paranormal investigators who are forced to confront real ghosts.

Details of Barker's third feature are being kept under wraps.

The Hollywood Reporter described the agreement as a “rich eight-figure deal”, which keeps the filmmaker within the Universal fold after Obsession was released through Universal-owned Focus Features.

“This film is something I've been excited to make for a while, and I'm thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group. They've built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn't imagine better collaborators for this film,” Barker said in a statement quoted by Variety Australia.

“Curry Barker has an exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess,” NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Donna Langley told The Hollywood Reporter.

Obsession, Barker's feature directorial debut, has grossed USD 297.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror thriller follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who comes into possession of a mysterious supernatural object capable of granting wishes. When he uses it to make his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him, the wish spirals into a nightmare with horrifying consequences.

The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter in supporting roles. Obsession was released in US theatres on May 15 before arriving in Indian cinemas on May 29.