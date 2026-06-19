Lightning strike hits IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport, passengers deboarded

An IndiGo flight bound for Agartala was struck by lightning while parked at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport amid adverse weather conditions on Friday.

IndiGo flight 6E6068, operating from Kolkata to Agartala, experienced a lightning strike while stationed at stand 56L during prevailing thunderstorm and rain activity (TSRA) conditions, according to a statement released by airport officials.

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The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

As a precautionary measure, all passengers were safely deboarded by the airline following the incident. The passengers were later accommodated on another aircraft, which subsequently operated the flight to Agartala.

No passengers were injured in the incident. However, IndiGo reported that two ground personnel were mildly affected and were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The airline said the two staff members were later declared fit and normal by medical authorities.

Further details regarding the extent of damage to the aircraft, if any, were not immediately available.

Several parts of the city woke up to heavy rain on Friday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowing traffic movement during the morning rush hour. The showers brought relief from humid conditions but also caused inconvenience for commuters across Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across Kolkata and all districts of south Bengal over the next week. Rain is expected at most places on Friday and Saturday, while many districts are likely to continue receiving widespread showers through the week.

The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50kmph in Kolkata and adjoining districts over the next few days.