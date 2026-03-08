Anupam Kher joins cast of Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Fauzi’

Actor Anupam Kher has joined the cast of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi, the makers announced on the occasion of Kher’s 71st birthday.

Sharing the news on X, production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Wishing the phenomenal. @AnupamPKher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the #Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and a healthy year ahead.”

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set in the 1940s and focuses on a soldier in the Azad Hind Force.

Fauzi will be a two-part film, with the second instalment being a prequel.

Kher last starred in Tanvi The Great, which also marked his return to directing. Released in July 2025, the film also starred Shubhangi Dutt.

Kher will next star in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 alongside Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey. A sequel to the 2006 film of the same name, it also marks Kher’s 550th.