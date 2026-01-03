Anupam Kher begins shooting for ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’, his 550th film

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has begun shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to the 2006 comedy drama directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is his 550th project.

Kher reflected on his long and eventful career on the first day of filming. Taking to social media on Saturday, Kher recalled an interaction with an international director at the Cannes Film Festival last year, who reacted with surprise on learning about his vast body of work.

“‘So You are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema,’ said an international director at the #CannesFilmFestival last year when I told him the number of films I have acted in,” Kher wrote.

“So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS ! When I landed in #Mumbai, the city of dreams on the 3rd June 1981 never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films,” the National Award-winning actor shared.

“But here I am in Delhi ready to give my first shot for KKG2. Just FYI I genuinely feel I have so much to give, so much to do! I have reached only the 'interval point' of my life and my career! Dreams have no EXPIRY date!,” the veteran actor added.

He also credited his longevity in the industry to his mindset and work ethic. At the same time, the actor acknowledged the role played by collaborators and audiences over the years.

“My Optimism, my Never Giving up attitude and my ability to Work Hard has been my biggest strengths. But my survival for all these years has only been possible because of the support I got from all my producers, directors, co-actors, technicians and above all YOU, my AUDIENCES! Without your support reaching this landmark would never have been possible! So a big heartfelt THANK YOU,” he signed off.

The original Khosla Ka Ghosla followed the story of Kamal Kishore Khosla, played by Kher, a middle-class retiree in Delhi whose dream of building a home for his family. The sequel is being directed by Umesh Bisht, known for helming the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah.