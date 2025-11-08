Anoushka Shankar, fusion group Shakti nominated for 2026 Grammy Awards

Indian musicians have once again made a mark at the 2026 Grammy Awards, with multiple nominations across global music categories.

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar received two nominations this year, including Best Global Music Album for Chapter III: We Return to Light, featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar. The trio was also nominated for Best Global Music Performance for Daybreak.

Shankar, an eleven-time Grammy nominee, has been a consistent presence at the awards over the past two decades. Her co-nominee Alam Khan, a noted sarod player, is the son of the late Ali Akbar Khan. Ali Akbar and Ravi Shankar — Anoushka’s father — were long-time collaborators and disciples of Ustad Allauddin Khan.

The fusion group Shakti, led by Shankar Mahadevan alongside guitarist John McLaughlin, also picked up two nominations: Best Global Music Album for Shrini’s Dream (Live), and Best Global Music Performance for Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live).

Shakti won its first Grammy earlier this year in the Best Global Music Album category for This Moment.

Other Indian-origin nominees include composer Siddhant Bhatia who won a nod for Sounds of Kumbha in the Best Global Music Album category. Pianist Charu Suri was nominated in the Best Contemporary Music Album category for Shayan.

British singer Jahnavi Harrison, who comes from a family rooted in Vedanta and devotional music, appears in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. She earned her nod for Into The Forest.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be presented in February at Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar leads the overall list of nominations with nine nods, followed closely by Lady Gaga, who bagged seven nominations.