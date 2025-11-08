Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga lead 2026 Grammy nominations; K-Pop breaks new ground

Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga lead the pack for the 2026 Grammy Awards, with K-Pop making history in one of the Recording Academy’s top categories for the first time.

Lamar tops the list with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed GNX. The Compton rapper, who dominated last year’s ceremony with multiple wins for Not Like Us, is once again a frontrunner. If GNX wins, it would mark the first rap album to claim the top prize since Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2004.

Gaga follows close behind with seven nods, including Album of the Year for Mayhem — a return to her electro-pop roots. Both Gaga and Lamar have been nominated five times before in the top album category, but neither has yet secured the trophy.

For the first time, K-Pop has entered the Song of the Year race. Two tracks — Rosé and Bruno Mars’ upbeat collaboration APT, and Hunter/x’s Golden from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters — earned nominations. Rosé’s nod marks the first K-Pop idol ever shortlisted in one of the Grammys’ “Big Four” categories.

Lamar’s GNX faces competition from fellow rap innovators Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia and Clipse’s reunion project Let God Sort Em Out. This is the first time three rap albums have been nominated simultaneously for Album of the Year.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny also earned a spot in the top race for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the second all–Spanish-language album ever to be nominated for Album of the Year, following his 2022 hit Un Verano Sin Ti.

Additionally. Timothée Chalamet received a nod for Best Compilation Soundtrack for A Complete Unknown, his album of Bob Dylan covers from the upcoming biopic. Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama and Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan go head-to-head in the Best Audiobook category.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be presented in February in Los Angeles. Here is the full list of nominations.