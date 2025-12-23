'Profound sorrow...': Yunus colleague meets lynching victim Dipu Das's family

Bangladesh education adviser Professor C R Abrar on Tuesday visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, the garment worker accused of blasphemy and lynched in Mymensingh last week.

Abrar assured the family of continued support and said the government strongly condemned the killing, calling it a heinous and unjustifiable crime with no place in Bangladeshi society.

"Allegations, rumours, or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands," reads a statement issued by the office of the Chief Adviser to the interim government.

The office of the chief adviser announced that financial and welfare assistance will be provided to the family of Dipu Das, and the relevant authorities will remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

Das was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on Thursday night over alleged blasphemy, news agency PTI reported. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and burned.

Police said they have not been able to verify what Das had said to stir the mob.

On Sunday, a meeting to review the overall law and order situation in the country was held at the state guest house Jamuna, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The police and other law enforcement agencies informed Yunus that video footage analysis had led to the preliminary identification of 31 suspects involved in the recent attacks.

Yunus has directed law enforcement agencies to maintain normal law and order “at any cost” ahead of the upcoming national election.

The general election is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on 12 February 2026.

Hundreds of people protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday against the lynching of a Hindu man over allegations of blasphemy that has exacerbated tensions between India and its neighbour Bangladesh.

Demonstrations were also held in other parts of the country, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, others.