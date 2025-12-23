New Christmas movies and shows to watch on Netflix this holiday season

With the holidays around the corner and a nip in the air, nothing beats the feeling of cosying up at home and watching a feel-good movie. From fun romcoms to heartfelt family dramas, here’s a list of five new Christmas-themed movies and shows you can stream on Netflix this holiday season.

Champagne Problems

1 5 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for a holiday romance that blends charm, intrigue, and heartfelt moments, watch Mark Steven Johnson’s Champagne Problems, starring Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka.

The film follows an executive who travels to France ahead of Christmas to secure the acquisition of a prestigious champagne house, only to have her plans go off-track when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian who turns out to be the founder’s son.

My Secret Santa

2 5 IMDb

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold and Tia Mowry, My Secret Santa follows Taylor (Alexandra), a desperate single mother who, after losing her job, disguises herself as an elderly man to land a gig as Santa Claus at a local ski resort during the holidays.

As she settles into her secret role, things take an unexpected turn when the resort manager grows suspicious and Taylor finds herself falling for the owner’s son.

If you’re looking for a romcom to unwind with this Christmas, this is a good pick.

Jingle Bell Heist

3 5 IMDb

What’s a holiday movie without a little mischief? Jingle Bell Heist, directed by Michael Fimognari, best known for his work on the To All the Boys trilogy, brings all the festive chaos you could want. Two strangers, played by Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, team up and plot a holiday-season heist at a famous London department store, only to unexpectedly fall in love in the process.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

4 5 IMDb

Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson’s characters try to spend one last Christmas together as family with their kids before getting a divorce in A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

Holidays are all about getting back together to spend time with family, reliving cherished Christmas traditions while creating new ones, and ultimately celebrating the joy of being together. This movie captures that spirit.

Man Vs Baby

5 5 IMDb

Rowan Atkinson reprises his role as Trevor Bingley in Man Vs Baby, a follow-up to Man vs. Bee (2022). Bingley has settled into a quieter life as a school caretaker, but a high-paying Christmas penthouse job pulls him back into trouble. When baby Jesus is left behind at the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with an unexpected holiday companion.

With Atkinson’s signature comedy, this four-episode series can make for a fun holiday binge.