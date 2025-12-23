‘What an actor, what vibe’: Rashmika Mandanna gushes about Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ teaser

Actress Rashmika Mandanna praised Vijay Devarakonda’s Rowdy Janardhana first-look teaser on Tuesday, minutes after it was dropped by the makers.

In the two-minute-8-second-long video, a blood-soaked Vijay is seen fighting off his enemies with a machete in his hand. In the video, the actor goes shirtless and sports a lungi as he ferociously faces off against others.

Sharing the video clip on her Instagram story, the Rashmika wrote, “You rowdy fellow!!!!!@thedeverakonda Such mental stuff this issss!! What visuals!! What music!! What vibe!! What an actor.”

In her note, the actress also wished the entire team all the luck with the film. “You boys are crazy, and I love it!! @keerthysureshofficial all the bestest for this one, you cutie,” Rashmika wrote.

According to media reports, the two exchanged rings at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in a private ceremony in October and are likely to get married in February 2026 in Udaipur, as per reports.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two have never addressed the rumours publicly.

Rowdy Janardhana is written and directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for films Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019) and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (2022).

Slated to release in December next year, the ensemble cast also includes Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna. Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Rashmika, on the other hand, was recently seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.