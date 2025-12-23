‘Solo Leveling’ S2 to ‘One Piece’ Egghead Island arc: 2025’s best returning, ongoing anime

A host of new anime got us hooked this year but the sequels stole the show, bringing back the thrill, action and romance we loved in the past.

From gushing over Sung Jin-woo’s rise as a Necromancer in Solo Leveling Season 2 to getting spellbound by the genre-bending second instalment of Dandadan, 2025 was the year of fan-favourite anime returns.

And let’s not forget Kuma’s backstory unfolding in One Piece’s Egghead Island arc that had us reaching for tissues.

Here’s a look at some of the best returning and ongoing anime series that we could not get enough of this year.

Most impressive return of the year

Solo Leveling Season 2

The return of Solo Leveling in January marked the beginning of an exciting year for anime. Fans couldn’t get enough of Jin-woo’s rise as the Shadow Monarch, commanding his army against formidable foes like Ice Elves and the Ant King Beru on Jeju Island. What kept us on the edge of our seats was the Jeju Island arc, which included the massive ant infestation and Jin-woo’s extreme power transformation. And Jin-Woo recruiting Beru as one of his Shadow Army was the cherry on top.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Best backstory

One Piece - Egghead Island Arc

Although One Piece should not be counted as a returning anime since it has been airing for over two decades, we felt the list would be incomplete without mentioning the emotional rollercoaster ride it took us on this year. In 2025, the series revealed Dr. Vegapunk’s genius, Bartholomew Kuma’s tragic past and his bond with his adoptive daughter Bonney, the true forms of the Five Elders (Gorosei) and most importantly, Vegapunk’s global broadcast unraveling the truth about the Void Century, the World Government’s lies and Joy Boy.

Not only that, episode 1,136 of One Piece, which wrapped up the story of Kuma and Bonney with a perfect conclusion that left fans in tears, emerged as the highest-rated anime episode of 2025 with a staggering 9.9 rating on IMDb.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Best final season

My Hero Academia Season 8

After nearly a decade of ultrapowers and emotional moments, My Hero Academia returned with its eighth and final season to wrap up the superhero saga. Adapting the Final War and the Epilogue arcs from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, this season pits Deku, Class 1-A, and the pro heroes against Tomura Shigaraki (now fused with All For One) in an epic final battle. It truly came full circle for the series with Deku transforming from a boy born in a world of quirks without any of his own to shaping the next generation of a hero society.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Fan-favourite of the year

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Part 3

One of the most-talked-about anime returns of 2025 was the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It gave longtime fans exactly what they craved, while also surprising manga readers. It picked up from where it left off, continuing the final arc with dynamic battles against Yhwach and the Sternritters. The anime even added scenes that were not originally in the manga, giving more spotlight to some side characters like Renji. Major favourities like Aizen and Grimmjow returned to the amazement of fans, who kept buzzing on the internet for its stunning animation and emotional depth after a long buildup.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Most chaotic sequel

Dandadan Season 2

When the first season of Dandadan debuted, fans knew what they were in for in the upcoming instalments. With its whimsical and absurd mix of supernatural, comedy, horror, and romance, the anime centres on the growing bond between two unlikely characters — Okarun, a quirky, alien-obsessed nerd, and Momo, his popular classmate who believes in ghosts. The second season follows Jiji, Momo’s first love, returning to his haunted house to confront the evil possessing him, while Momo and Okarun fight to control the yokai threatening to take over. The season introduced a new kaiju threat from the mysterious villain Bamora, adding even more chaos to the mix.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Best build-up to finale

Dr. Stone: Final Season (Parts 1 & 2)



The fourth and final season of Dr. Stone continued with The Truth of the Petrification Saga, following which Senku and his team returned to the Kingdom of Science. With their next destination being the Moon, they first traveled to America in order to gather the necessary supplies. They also faced off against Why-man, the mysterious species of parasitic lifeforms responsible for petrifying the world. The final part of the fourth season, slated to premiere in 2026, will fully resolve humanity’s biggest question — “Who petrified humanity and why?” and end the mystery once and for all.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Honorary mentions

Several other returning anime made 2025 an unforgettable year for fans. Spy x Family Season 3 brought back its signature comforting charm, while The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 leaned more on slow-burn romance paired with political intrigue.

Fire Force Season 3, Part 1 returned with its dynamic animation as it adapted the Obi’s Return and Final Pillar arcs. In Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8, the looming threat from Number 9 towards the Defence Force kept us on the edge.

Fans of the comedy anime Grand Blue Dreaming, who enjoyed the first instalment for its whimsical, oddball humour, were in for a treat as it returned after seven years. Wind Breaker Season 2 shifted focus from non-stop delinquent fights to more emotionally-driven character arcs.

Last but not least, the underrated Orb: On the Movements of the Earth stood out for its bold exploration of knowledge and faith. Rounding off the list, we have Re:Zero Season 3 showcasing a long-due growth for both Subaru and Emilia, making it one of the best isekai returns.