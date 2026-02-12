Anna Cathcart-starrer Netflix teen drama ‘XO, Kitty’ returns with Season 3 in April

The third instalment of Netflix’s popular teen drama XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah, is set to premiere on April 2, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Sharing a collage of moments from the sets of season 3, the streamer wrote on X, “Don’t freak out, but... Xo, Kitty Returns April 2.”

The first instalment of XO, Kitty, set in South Korea, premiered on Netflix in 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, which is itself an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

XO, Kitty made history as the first Netflix television series to be spun-off from a Netflix original film. The show revolves around Kitty Song Covey as she moves to South Korea to attend Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same school her late mother went to. She hopes to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but discovers family secrets along the way.

XO, Kitty Season 2, released in January 2025, continues to explore Kitty’s love life as she begins a new semester at KISS. She also comes out as bisexsual, as she develops feelings for her classmates Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon-lee).

Actresses Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang are set to join the upcoming instalment.