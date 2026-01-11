Ankita Lokhande slams trolls linking Mahhi Vij to Salman Khan Films CEO Nadim Nadz

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Sunday slammed trolls linking television star Mahhi Vij to Nadim Nadz, the CEO of Salman Khan Films, calling the speculation ‘disturbing and baseless’.

“Today, I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly- Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s it. Nothing else,” Ankita wrote on her Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Ankita’s story was re-shared by Mahhi and her ex-husband Jay Bhanushali. "Thank You Ankita and I agree to every word you have said,” wrote Jay.

The controversy erupted on Saturday when Mahhi took to Instagram to wish Nadz, her close friend, on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart.️To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever. You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved,” she captioned her post.

Soon after, social media users began speculating if Mahhi, who recently announced separation from television actor Jay Bhanushali, is dating Nadz.

Mahhi and Jay's daughter Tara, on her Instagram account handled by her parents, had also shared photos with Nadim Nadz on his birthday. "Happy Birthday my Abba. I love you very very much,” reads the caption to Tara’s post.

Jay and Mahhi first met each other at a club. Jay once revealed that it took him just 3 months to realise that Mahhi is the girl he wanted to marry. The couple tied the knot in 2011. However, earlier this month, they announced that they are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.

Mahhi and Jay are parents to three children — Rajveer, Khushi and Tara. The couple have said that they will share custody of their children.

In 2012, Mahhi and Jay participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 where they became the winners.