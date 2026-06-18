Anisha Padukone says she was ‘caught off guard’ by sister Deepika's depression battle

Anisha Padukone, sister of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, has said she was caught unaware by the actor's battle with anxiety and depression in 2014, admitting that she did not recognise the signs despite believing she knew enough about mental health at the time.

Anisha, a professional golfer, said in an interview that she was unable to fully understand what Deepika was going through.

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“Personally, I was not aware enough about the signs and symptoms to be able to understand what she was really going through. The fact that we didn't live in the same city also didn't not help, and I am really caught unaware and off guard. I felt like I knew enough about the topic but unfortunately, I didn’t,” Anisha told PTI.

She said her family's experience also highlighted the importance of access to mental healthcare.

“We were fortunate enough to have access to the healthcare and be able to afford the healthcare that we received. Unfortunately, not everyone has that access and availability,” she said.

Deepika publicly spoke about her struggle with depression in 2014. She later founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health in India.

Anisha, who joined the foundation and serves as its Chief Executive Officer, said her sister's experience became a turning point in her own understanding of mental health.

“Her journey teaches me that I do not know enough about the subject and need to read and understand more in order to support her in the way that is required. That is also where my own mental health journey begins,” she said.

Anisha said that as an athlete she had always focused on physical fitness but had not given the same attention to her mental wellbeing.

“The more I research and understand this subject, the more I realise that there are millions of people, not just in India but globally, going through similar experiences,” she added.