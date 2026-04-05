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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh to feature in K-pop artist Dayoung’s music video

The 19-year-old daughter of the former couple appears in a blink-and-miss shot in the teaser, released on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.26, 12:11 PM
Shiloh

Shiloh YouTube/ Starship

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is set to feature in K-pop artist Dayoung’s upcoming music video What's a Girl To Do, shows a teaser dropped by South Korean entertainment company Starship on YouTube.

The 19-year-old daughter of the former couple appears in a blink-and-miss shot in the teaser, released on Friday. It shows Shiloh as a spitting image of her mother, her hair styled in braids and a deep layer of lip gloss accentuating her facial features.

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The music video is set to drop on April 7. Fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section. “I just came here because of Shiloh starring in Dayoungs MV,” one of them wrote. “She looks exactly like her mother oh my God,” another commented. “Shiloh looks so much like her mother, even her actions. Can’t wait,” came another comment.

Back in 2024, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove “Pitt” from her name on the day she turned 18. She submitted a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 27 that year to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Shiloh, who is the third-eldest of the former couple's six children, was born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006. The former couple also share their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. They separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

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