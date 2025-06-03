MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Andrew Scott joins cast of Chloe Domont's 'A Place In Hell'

Billed as a legal thriller, the film stars Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in key roles

PTI Published 03.06.25, 04:18 PM
Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott Instagram/ @andrewscottfc

"All of Us Strangers" star Andrew Scott has become the latest addition to the star cast of "A Place In Hell".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actor will star alongside Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the film.

Billed as a legal thriller, the film is written and directed by Chloe Domont.

It follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm.

Scott's latest work is "Back in Action", which released in January. He will next be seen in "Wake Up Dead Man", the third installment of Netflix’s murder mystery franchise "Knives Out".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Andrew Scott
