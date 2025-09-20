MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After ‘Kalki 2’ and ‘Spirit’ exits, Deepika Padukone onboards ‘bestest bestie’ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Deepika’s announcement comes just a few days after production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that she is no longer a part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.09.25, 10:36 AM
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan File picture

Actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday recalled a life lesson from Shah Rukh Khan as she began shooting for King with the superstar amid buzz over back-to-back exits from two major projects owing to professional differences.

Sharing a photo of herself and Shah Rukh holding hands as they sat together, the 39-year-old actress wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

“I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since,” she added. Surprising fans with the announcement, the Jawan actress said, “And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?”

Deepika’s announcement comes just a few days after production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that she is no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

As per the social media post, the filmmakers hinted that they were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with Deepika despite working with her for a long time during the making of the first film.

Deepika played a key role in the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD seamlessly blends science fiction with Indian mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.

Following the announcement on Saturday, fans flooded the comments section. Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, too, brimmed with anticipation for her upcoming film.

Gushing over her friendship with Shah Rukh, Ranveer wrote, “Bestest Besties.” Some fans also extended their best wishes to the actress. “May you be the best always , no downturn can touch you,” one of them commented. Another fan hailed SRK as “King” and Deepika as “Queen” in their comment.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone also stepped out of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Spirit after reportedly demanding to work for eight hours a day.

According to media reports, she was replaced by Triptii Dimri due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour.

