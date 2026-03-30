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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Vivek Agnihotri warns ‘Dhurandhar’ helmer Aditya Dhar of ‘vicious’ ecosystem in film industry

Agnihotri shared a note on his X handle lauding the sequel’s technical craft, particularly its cinematography and production design

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.03.26, 12:56 PM
Vivek Agnihotri; Aditya Dhar

Vivek Agnihotri; Aditya Dhar File Picture

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday praised director Aditya Dhar’s latest release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while cautioning him about what he described as a “vicious” ecosystem in the film industry.

Agnihotri shared a note on his X handle lauding the sequel’s technical craft, particularly its cinematography and production design.

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The film, which released on March 19, is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 directorial Dhurandhar. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, it has grossed over Rs 1,300 crore globally.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge. I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch 'Dhurandhar'. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you. Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater:1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray’s exceptional production design,” Agnihotri wrote.

“In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In 'Dhurandhar', what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute. And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive. And everyone else in #TeamDhurandhar, you rock,” he added.

The Dhurandhar saga follows Singh’s spy character Hamza Ali Mazari as he infiltrates a mafia gang in Pakistan and takes on terrorist modules across the border. The film franchise also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

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