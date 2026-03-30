Mamata says BJP stokes fights among different sections of society and seeks to loot country

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of stoking fights among all sections of society and claimed the saffron party wants to loot the country by taking advantage of such situations.

Addressing a poll rally here, the chief minister expressed strong reservations about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government.

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"The first chargesheet should be filed against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah, who came to power by stoking riots," she said.

"The BJP is stoking fights among all sections of society. It wants to loot the country by taking advantage of the situation evolving from such strife," she alleged while addressing the rally in Paschim Medinipur district.

She accused the BJP of trying to divide all -- from Hindu and Muslims to the administrative and police services. Several government officers, including members of the civil service, who "used to work brilliantly", are now humiliated, Banerjee said.

The West Bengal chief minister has been claiming that several senior officers have been "arbitrarily" removed to other poll-bound states by the poll panel on the insistence of the BJP, and has termed it a "political interference of the highest order".

"We love and respect all faiths, but the BJP is a hypocrite. It does not love any religion," the TMC supremo said. "The way they are running the country, I feel they will have to flee Delhi within another one or two months." She alleged that nearly 200 people died while waiting in queues during the 2016 demonetisation process.

Banerjee also claimed that the names of a large number of Muslims were deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise. "Even Hindus and tribals were not spared," she alleged.

The TMC supremo reiterated that her party will provide free legal assistance to those whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Listing the development works undertaken by her government in the past 15 years, the chief minister claimed the BJP-led Centre has stopped funds for welfare schemes like 100-day job guarantee, pucca house construction and roads.

Banerjee said her government continued these projects with its own funds and sought to know why the Centre has "not released the Rs 2 lakh crore due to the state".

Addressing an election rally in Panskura Paschim constituency, the TMC chief took umbrage over Shah's political chargesheet against her party and said, "The party of thieves has come with thousands of crores of rupees (for the polls). But the people will give a charge sheet against you." Banerjee said that her government has introduced several welfare schemes, and maintained that it does not differentiate between any religion while giving such benefits.

She asserted that the Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to the unemployed youths under the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme was not a dole, but "pocket money" for them till they find employment.

"They (BJP) had promised two crore jobs every year. In reality, joblessness has risen by 40 per cent in the country, while in Bengal we have reduced it," Banerjee said.

She told the gathering that the TMC's loss in the polls "will mean the BJP will snatch everything from you".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.