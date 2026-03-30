Aviation minister: India has adequate amount of aviation turbine fuel to last 60 days

There is an adequate supply of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the next 60 days in the country without any interruption, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He was responding to a supplementary query on the supply situation of ATF in India amid the oil crisis due to the West Asia war.

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Amid the West Asia crisis, he said, "We have an adequate supply of ATF in our country right now. The regular process is that the production that happens for ATF, almost half of it is for domestic consumption and half is exported".

"We have supplies for the next 60 days without any interruption, and we don't foresee any kind of problem in the ATF production in our country."

Responding to another query on the issue of safety, he said the ministry has increased the number of audits on airlines with safety as its top priority.

"We have increased the number of audits on the airlines. We are doing the audits multiple times. Safety is the top-most priority for the ministry, and that is why we are actively doing the checks," the minister said.

To another question on emergency landing facilities, Naidu said an emergency landing or a preferred landing is prioritised based on the safety of the landing.

He added that one has to comply with the safety regulations before deciding on how to land, and it depends on the type of aircraft, weather conditions and other factors.

In his written reply to a question on whether the government has directed all airline operators to complete inspection of the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch on their fleet in the aftermath of the Air India crash, the minister said, "In July 2025, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order mandating all applicable operators to inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch on the Boeing fleet of aircraft in the country as per Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) NM-18-33 issued by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)".

"Airlines operators have carried out the required inspections, and all aircraft (have been) found satisfactory for operation," Naidu said.