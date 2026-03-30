Serious talks on to end war, will attack Iran’s oil, power, water if Hormuz stays shut: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington was in “serious discussions with a new, and more reasonable, regime” to end military operations in Iran but also warned that if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened Tehran risks attacks on its oil wells, power plants and water facilities.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Monday evening India time.

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“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.”,” he added.

Trump eyes Kharg Island

Earlier, Trump raised the idea of American forces seizing Iran's Kharg Island, Tehran’s main oil terminal in the Persian Gulf.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," the US President told the Financial Times in an interview Monday. "It would also mean we had to be there [on Kharg Island] for a while."

Iran has threatened to mine the Persian Gulf if its territory is invaded. The US and Israel kept up their attacks Monday on the Islamic Republic, even as there were signs of progress in nascent ceasefire talks. Iran struck a key water and electrical plant in hard-hit Kuwait, part of its ongoing campaign targeting the Gulf Arab states.

Egyptian President calls on Trump to end war

"I say to President Trump: no one can end the war in our region, in the Gulf, except you," Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a speech Monday.

"I'm talking to you in the name of humanity and in the name of everyone who loves peace, and you are one of the people who love peace. I'm sending a direct message to you on behalf of the region. There are dangerous consequences in continuing this war any further. Please help us end the war, you're capable of that," he said.

Spain closes airspace to US planes in Iran war

Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, defence minister Margarita Robles said Monday.

Spain had already said the US could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the war.

"This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorised, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorised for any actions related to the war in Iran," Robles told reporters.

Spain's government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is Europe's most critical voice against the war on Iran launched by the US and Israel. "I think everyone knows Spain's position. It's very clear," Robles said, calling the war "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust."

Iran defends attacks on Gulf states

An Iran foreign ministry spokesman on Monday tried to defend his nation's attacks on Gulf Arab states.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei claimed that "America is continuously using its military bases in our neighbouring countries."

"The news published lately about US airplanes being damaged in military bases in neighboring countries clearly shows that their land is being used, with or without their consent, by the aggressors against Iran," Baghaei said. "Therefore, what Iran is doing is defending itself and it's not considered attacking regional countries."

Gulf Arab states repeatedly have said the US is not launching attacks from their territory against Iran.

Tehran: US 15-point plan very excessive

Baghaei also said Monday that the 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States was filled with "excessive" demands.

"We haven't had any direct negotiations with the US so far," Baghaei told a news conference. "What has been communicated to us, whatever you may call it, 15-points or more or less, are a set of very excessive, unrealistic and irrational demands."

Rocket attack on Iraq air base west destroys aircraft

Mohammed Alaa Air Base was hit overnight by 122 mm Grad rockets launched from the outskirts of the capital, the Iraqi defence ministry said on Monday.

The attack destroyed an Antonov-132 belonging to the Iraqi air force, the statement said. There were no casualties.

Iranian-backed groups have fired drones and rockets targeting US bases, diplomatic missions and oil facilities.