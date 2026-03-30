Saqib Saleem, Siddharth Nigam to headline Amazon MX Player’s ‘Kaptaan’

Actor Saqib Saleem is set to headline Amazon MX Player’s upcoming series Kaptaan, which will premiere on the streaming platform on April 3, the makers said on Monday.

Set against the backdrop of Jwalabad, this gritty crime thriller explores a world where power is no longer claimed through chaos alone, but control.

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Saqib Saleem essays the role of SSP Samardeep in the upcoming series. He is a celebrated officer known for his unorthodox methods. Siddharth Nigam, Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Anjumm Shharma, Aarif Zakaria, Poojaa Gor, Vikram Kochhar and Anushka Kaushik round off the cast of Kaptaan.

Nigam essays the role of Kabir, who clashes with SSP Samardeep as the past begins to threaten the present.

The one-minute-42-second-long video highlights this collision, which is at the heart of the narrative.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, Kaptaan is produced by Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja under the banner of Baweja Studios.

“Kaptaan weaves high-octane action with intense emotion and simmering tension, building into a riveting tale of power, ambition and revenge,” the makers said in a statement.

Speaking about the show and his character, Saqib Saleem said, “Kaptaan pushed me to explore a space that was both emotionally demanding and internally conflicted. Playing SSP Samardeep meant stepping into the shoes of a cop who doesn’t always go by the book, but believes in getting the job done.”

“Kabir walks into the story with fire in his veins. He is angry, damaged, and driven, and that makes him dangerous in ways even he may not fully understand. There’s an unpredictability to him that keeps the tension alive, because you’re never quite sure which way he’ll go next,” added Nigam about his character in the show.